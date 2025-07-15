Mavericks star Kyrie Irving ahead of multiple MVPs on NBA all-time list
Kyrie Irving's place in NBA history is tough to nail down. He's a 9-time NBA All-Star but has just three All-NBA selections, has an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, hitting one of the biggest shots in NBA history in Game 7 of that series, and was the 2012 Rookie of the Year.
But he hasn't exactly had a consistent career. Both of his tenures with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets met tumultuous ends, leading people to call him a flight risk when the Dallas Mavericks traded for him. He's been exceptional in Dallas, both as a player and a leader, helping the team reach the NBA Finals in 2024.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks, ex-Warriors star Klay Thompson named to exclusive list
Bleacher Report recently polled its NBA writers to put together a list of the top 100 players in NBA history. They ranked Kyrie Irving 69th, ahead of MVP winners Wes Unseld and Dave Cowens.
"Flash and substance have never collaborated so effectively as when they teamed up with Kyrie Irving. Stephen Curry is perhaps the lone exception.
"Kyrie plays with the demeanor of someone who never left the playground but delivers results when on the court that make you wonder how he only has three All-NBA appearances. (The answer: Injuries…mostly) His circus handles are so elusive, his touch around the basket so out of this galaxy, he definitely plays games within the game, challenging himself to add layers of complexity to otherwise routine possessions.
"Scoring takes center stage in all Kyrie discussions. He deserves more credit for his passing. He proved (briefly) on both the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets that he could drive an entire system. He deserves even more credit for regularly playing alongside other ball-dominant players.
"From LeBron James to intermittent stints with Kevin Durant and James Harden to his most recent partnership with Luka Doncic, Kyrie’s offensive scalability has seldom been in question. And as if he needed any more 'Holy crap!' points, he made one of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history to help the Cleveland Cavaliers complete their historical comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors."
Irving is one of three current Dallas Mavericks on Bleacher Report's top 100 all-time list and one of nine players who have played for the Mavs.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving surprisingly speaks highly of 'crazy' Celtics tenure
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter