Updated look at Mavericks' salary sheet after D'Angelo Russell signing
The Dallas Mavericks agreed to a two-year deal with D'Angelo Russell, reportedly worth $13 million (likely closer to $12 million). He's the 15th player under contract for the Mavs for the 2025-26 season, meaning they could be done this offseason, barring a trade.
So, where do the Mavericks stand now that free agency is essentially over? Here's an updated look at their salary cap table, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks sign ex-Laker, NBA All-Star to $13 million deal
The Mavericks are roughly $1.6 million under the second tax apron with a projected salary of $206.2 million. Although that's not enough for a veteran minimum contract in case a 2-for-1 trade happens and they need to fill the roster spot, they could at least sign someone midseason, if needed. Nico Harrison likely learned his lesson last year when they didn't give themselves any wiggle room under the first tax apron, and they were dealing with all of the injuries and an open roster spot.
A couple of things to note: ignore Klay Thompson being listed twice on the sheet, and Dallas will have some two-way guys signed shortly, as they agreed to undrafted two-way deals with Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard and Auburn's Miles Kelly. And P.J. Washington being extension-eligible in August will be something to watch.
There have been talks that the Mavericks could look to trade Olivier-Maxence Prosper to free up a roster spot for Dante Exum, but he'd likely be back on a minimum contract, which would be for about the same amount that Prosper is making currently. Ideally, they could get off the Jaden Hardy salary to bring back Exum, which would save them about $2.7 million while upgrading the depth.
READ MORE: Latest projection ‘can really see’ Mavericks being LeBron James’ next team
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter