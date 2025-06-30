Latest projection ‘can really see’ Mavericks being LeBron James’ next team
Unexpectedly, LeBron James could be on the trade market after opting into his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. His agent, Rich Paul, said they are monitoring the situation, and they're willing to do what it takes to make sure LeBron is in a position to win as his career winds down.
The Dallas Mavericks have been listed as a possible trade destination over the last 24 hours or so for James. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 29 teams on fits for LeBron, placing the Mavericks fourth.
"Jovan Buha has already listed Dallas a team to keep an eye on if James asks for a move, and it makes plenty of sense. He's already played with their two best players, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, and he tried to play with both of them at the same time in Los Angeles, so we know he'd fit. His win-now timeline aligns with Nico Harrison's shorter-term plans, and the two surely know each other through their mutual Nike connections, which seem to inform a fair bit of Harrison's moves for the Mavericks. He'd be another great mentor for Cooper Flagg.
"We know Dallas has things the Lakers want -- Max Christie, their 2029 first-round pick -- because they literally just made a major trade. The move would deprive Dallas of most of its depth and would likely cost a decent chunk of draft capital, but it's feasible with other teams involved. Irving tried to recruit James to Dallas two summers ago. Maybe this time, it works."
There is still a long way to go for a potential trade, but there have been whispers about LeBron James and the Mavericks dating back over a decade now. It would be very unfortunate for Luka Doncic, though.
