Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki sends message to Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the obvious move. Flagg is arguably the best American prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012, someone he'll now be teammates with.
Dallas hosted a draft watch party and brought a whole bunch of legends back to help celebrate, such as Mark Aguirre (the team's only first overall pick prior to Flagg), Nick Van Exel, Josh Howard, and Rolando Blackman. But everyone was wondering where Dirk Nowitzki was, the franchise's greatest player.
Nowitzki's relationship with the organization has been strained in recent years after Nico Harrison pushed beloved athletic trainer and close friend of Nowitzki, Casey Smith, out the door. That relationship worsened after the shocking Luka Doncic trade, someone Nowitzki saw as a younger brother and helped mentor.
However, Nowitzki still made a video message for Flagg, which was posted by the Dallas Mavericks on X/Twitter.
"Hi, Cooper, Dirk here. Welcome to Dallas, and congrats on being the number one pick. We're excited to have you. Dallas is a special place with the best fans in the NBA, and we can't wait to see your career here in Dallas. Let's go!"
As Nowitzki said, he's looking forward to Flagg's career in Dallas. Is it a subtle jab to the front office, telling them not to trade this one away, too, in a few years? It's possible. Dirk is loyal to the soil and wants the best for the city, and Flagg remaining a Maverick for his entire career would be ideal.
