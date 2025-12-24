3 overreactions as Cooper Flagg's brilliance leads Mavericks to win over Nuggets

It was the second night of a back-to-back for both the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets as they faced off in the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night. The Mavs were coming off a blown fourth-quarter double-digit lead to the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Nuggets blew the doors off the Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets may have had to travel farther for this game despite having a much easier game on, and that may be why the Mavericks roared out to a double-digit lead. Despite missing seven players, including key guys like P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and Max Christie, the Mavericks found themselves up 14-2 just four minutes into the game as Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis made a quick impression on the game.

That lead only ballooned throughout the rest of the quarter, and they were soon up by 18 before the end of the first. Cooper Flagg made his first seven shots, which bled into the second quarter, and they entered the second up by 14.

Dallas led by 21 a few minutes into the frame, but the Nuggets would start to chip away from there to get the lead back down to 10 by halftime, as Jamal Murray really started to heat up, scoring 14 in the quarter. But Cooper Flagg had 22 for the half on 9/10 shooting and 3/3 from three.

The Nuggets continued to chip away in the third, outscoring the Mavs 9-2 in the opening minutes to get the lead back down to three, and from there, we had a ball game. Eventually, Cam Johnson, who had been ice cold all game, hit a three from the top of the key to tie the game. A putback dunk by Cooper Flagg and two transition opportunities for the Mavs gave them a 6-0 burst to put them back in front, though.

That 6-0 run became a 15-0 run, which included a Caleb Martin and-one from blowing by Nikola Jokic (the Mavs were going at Jokic all game) and Cooper Flagg putting Spencer Jones on a poster. Former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. would get the lead back down to 10 with four made triples in the span of 2 minutes and 6 seconds, and Bruce Brown would get the lead back down into the single digits. By the end of the quarter, the Nuggets had tied it again, scoring 47 points in the quarter.

Julian Strawther would give the Nuggets the lead with a three to start the fourth, which was their first lead of the game. The next _ minutes were pure back-and-forth basketball, seeing five lead changes, and no one getting a lead bigger than three points. We even saw the double-big lineups come out for both teams, as the Mavs rolled out Daniel Gafford and Anthony Davis, with the Nuggets countering with Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas.

It wasn't until Cooper Flagg drilled his fourth three-pointer of the game from the top of the key with 3:15 left that a team had a two-possession lead again. Naji Marshall and Jamal Murray traded threes in the final two minutes to keep it at a three-point game again, and then Nikola Jokic hit one of his signature pop shots to cut the lead to one with less than 32 seconds to go.

Ryan Nembhard air-balled a bailout mid-range with the shot clock expiring and eight seconds left, giving the Nuggets a chance to win. And with the game on the line, Peyton Watson's wide-open game-winning three rimmed all the way around and out. Dallas would hang on to win 131-130, and the Mavericks have now won both games against the Nuggets this year.

Cooper Flagg was ridiculous, going for 33 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds, shooting 14/21 from the floor and 4/6 from three. You can't ask for a better game from him. Anthony Davis wasn't far behind, putting up 31 points and 9 rebounds on 14/19 shooting.

Jamal Murray was strong for the Nuggets, putting up 31 points, 14 assists, and 7 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic nearly mirrored him with 29 points, 14 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Here are three overreactions from this win.

1. Cooper Flagg Has ARRIVED

Someone who just celebrated his 19th birthday shouldn't be THIS good. Cooper Flagg's three-point shot has been a work-in-progress, so this game gave us a glimpse of what it could be when he puts it all together, as he finished with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, with only two turnovers, on 14/21 shooting from the floor and 4/6 from three. And a steal and a block. Pretty good.

2. This Team Should've Never Played Without a Point Guard

I understand wanting to develop Cooper Flagg's playmaking, but they only let him operate as the point guard for seven games. That couldn't have been enough time for him to develop his playmaking, and ever since Ryan Nembhard was inserted into the starting lineup, the offense has just looked much smoother. They're not as good defensively, but they needed this offensive boost.

3. Anthony Davis has had Back-to-Back Amazing Games. Trade Him Now

Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, then followed it up with 31 points and 9 rebounds on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets. His value may never get better than it is after this two-game stretch.



It still seems more likely that they want to wait to see him, Flagg, and Kyrie Irving play together, but there's no guarantee that they get that chance.

