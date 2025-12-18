Rich Paul wants 'clarity' from Mavericks about plans for Anthony Davis

Trade rumors are swirling around the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt, as a lot of smoke surrounds Daniel Gafford and Anthony Davis. It's no secret that the Mavericks would like to move off of Davis for a few different reasons, but it's tough to find a market for him.

The interesting thing is that Davis is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He's in the first year of a three-year deal that'll pay him over $175 million, and while he does have a player option for the third year, it's hard to imagine any team will want to pay him nearly $63 million by the time he's 34 years old. A team could extend him, opting him out of that year, but what number will appease both sides?

And that's something that Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, wants some sort of clarity on, per Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.

"Therefore, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents Davis, has sought clarity on whether the franchise plans to trade Davis before the deadline in a rebuilding effort around prized rookie Cooper Flagg, or if they plan on working out an extension and competing at a high level," Scotto wrote.

"The Mavericks are currently evaluating how Davis returns to form, develops chemistry with Flagg, and how much he impacts the team’s chances at winning, league sources told HoopsHype. Currently, Dallas has a 6-5 record when Davis plays and has a 10-17 record overall."

If Those Are the Mavericks' Two Choices, One is Obvious

The Mavericks are more likely to explore trade options for Davis than they are to extend him. It's becoming pretty obvious that they need to focus on Cooper Flagg's timeline and build around him for the future, and the team isn't going anywhere as currently constructed.

However, it's hard to find perfect trade opportunities for Davis. The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks have at least explored some interest, per multiple reports, but they don't have surefire trade options that would entice the Mavs. By all accounts, the Mavericks have a high asking price for Davis, who is still a huge difference-maker, but his value isn't that high around the NBA because of his injury history and contract.

The biggest priority should be accumulating future draft assets. Nico Harrison depleted the stockpile of picks, as the Mavericks don't have any tradeable firsts until the 2030s, and even their stock of second-rounders is mostly gone. If they can get two unprotected firsts out of trading Davis, even if it's years down the line (which should be the preference anyway), they have to consider it.

