Cooper Flagg preventing Mavericks from having failing season

The Dallas Mavericks are winners of three straight games, but they still remain eight games under .500, which is not where they want to be.

ESPN contributor Kevin Pelton graded all 30 teams at the midway point of the season and gave the Mavericks a "D" for the first half of the year.

"Ah, preseason, when one of the concerns was whether Dallas would have enough playing time at center for Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II. Lively already underwent season-ending right foot surgery, and Davis will be sidelined at least six weeks after playing just 20 games (during which the Mavericks went 10-10). Add in Jason Kidd beginning the season with Cooper Flagg at point guard in place of the injured Kyrie Irving, and Dallas never stood a chance of reaching the postseason," Pelton wrote.

"Flagg's growth back at the forward spots has been a bright spot from the Mavericks' season, and they'll add a lottery pick before losing control of their first-rounders from 2027 through 2030. Everything else about this campaign will be forgettable, outside of former general manager Nico Harrison's November firing."

Flagg is saving grace for Mavericks

The only teams with grades equal to or worse than the Mavericks are the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Mavs are slowly beginning to realize that building around Flagg is the way to go, and putting the best players around him is what's most important for the team. While having Davis on the roster is a plus, it's very clear that the future is now with Flagg as the franchise cornerstone for the Mavericks.

The Mavs are back in action on Thursday when they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.

