Could Nets Get Offered No. 17 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft Trade with Lakers?
Before the 2023-24 trade deadline, a number of teams expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, with Brooklyn declining an offer of two first-round picks for him before the trade deadline. One of the teams that expressed interest in the Nets forward in the trade market so far has been the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise tied for the most NBA championships by any team.
The Lakers have the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Lakers may "scour the trade market for immediate upgrades around LeBron James and Anthony Davis" with the pick instead of drafting a player.
Players who are trending in various mock drafts to be selected at No.17 in this draft at the end of June include Kel'el Ware and Zach Edey. Vecenie thinks the Lakers would be willing to give up their 17th draft pick before they're on the clock at pick No.17 in favor of a player who fits their system better if the circumstances demanded it. Additionally, he believes that Finney-Smith of the Nets would stick out in this circumstance.
“The seal that makes all the sense in the world to me, for both sides, would be Day’Ron Sharpe and Dorian Finney-Smith for Rui Hachimura, #17 (draft pick), and like something else on the Lakers side," said Vecenie.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.