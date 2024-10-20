Brooklyn Nets Fill Final Two-Way Contract
Tyrese Martin is the Brooklyn Nets' third — and currently final — two-way player, per the team.
The former Hawks wing/guard was on an Exhibit 10 contract until now and evidently did enough to impress Nets GM Sean Marks and head coach Jordi Fernández. Marks and Fernández have taken a collaborative approach to roster construction in the Spanish head coach’s first season.
Martin averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes per game this preseason. He was one of three players on E-10s, alongside Killian Hayes and Amari Bailey, but it became clear early on minutes-wise that Martin had an advantage over Bailey. As for Hayes, he missed all of Brooklyn’s preseason with an ongoing hip issue, and will reportedly join the Long Island Nets to continue rebuilding his health.
The Nets are Martin’s third NBA spot after a successful college career at Rhode Island and UConn. He was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the no. 51 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but was immediately traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Martin played in 16 games as a rookie, averaging 4.1 minutes and 1.3 points.
Martin spent most of his rookie season in the G League, with Atlanta’s College Park Skyhawks developmental team. In his second NBA season, he inked a training camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but did not make the final roster. The 25-year-old then signed with the Iowa Wolves, averaging 17.9 points in 33 games.
Here's what we wrote on Martin when he was first signed by the Nets:
The 25-year-old produces on the court, but he is a bit of a funky fit for many organizations as a do-it-all undersized wing. Martin likely needs to keep scaling his game down if he is to find a permanent NBA home…
The Nets' other two-way players are Jaylen Martin and Cui "Jacky" Yongxi. Brooklyn begins its regular season away at Atlanta on Oct. 23.
