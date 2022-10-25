Kevin Durant Calls Ja Morant Future Face of the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has started the new season incredibly strong. After a disappointing end to last season, Morant was eager to get back on the floor, and he has brought the intensity so far. Following a big win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, Morant received incredibly high praise from Durant, who crowned him to future face of the NBA.

"He's the most marketable guy in our league - the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does," Durant said.

One of the most electric players in the NBA, Morant is undoubtedly marketable. He's both young and exciting, which is what the league thrives on. The established group of veteran superstars like Kevin Durant have carried the NBA for the last decade, and still have a lot left, but players like Morant have the NBA in good hands once that group moves on.

With an injury cutting his season short against the Golden State Warriors during last year's playoffs, Morant has returned with a vengeance so far this year, and put up another monster performance on Monday night against Brooklyn. Finishing with 38 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, Morant elevated his team to a solid win over a Nets team that got great performances from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

According to Durant, Morant is the future face of the league.

