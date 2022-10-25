Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Calls Ja Morant Future Face of the NBA

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant Calls Ja Morant Future Face of the NBA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has started the new season incredibly strong. After a disappointing end to last season, Morant was eager to get back on the floor, and he has brought the intensity so far. Following a big win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, Morant received incredibly high praise from Durant, who crowned him to future face of the NBA.

"He's the most marketable guy in our league - the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does," Durant said.

One of the most electric players in the NBA, Morant is undoubtedly marketable. He's both young and exciting, which is what the league thrives on. The established group of veteran superstars like Kevin Durant have carried the NBA for the last decade, and still have a lot left, but players like Morant have the NBA in good hands once that group moves on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With an injury cutting his season short against the Golden State Warriors during last year's playoffs, Morant has returned with a vengeance so far this year, and put up another monster performance on Monday night against Brooklyn. Finishing with 38 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, Morant elevated his team to a solid win over a Nets team that got great performances from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

According to Durant, Morant is the future face of the league.

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (2)

Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19294556
News

Steve Nash Reacts To Ben Simmons Fouling Out

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19178492_168390270_lowres
News

Victor Wembanyama Only Follows Nets and Knicks on Social Media

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_15609606
News

Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19132671
News

TJ Warren Speaks On Working His Way Back To The Hardwood

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19271754_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Gives Huge Praise to Pascal Siakam's Growth

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19208553
News

Nick Nurse Praises Steve Nash on How He's Handled Nets Drama

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19124256
News

Injury Update: Seth Curry's Return From Injury Timeline Revealed

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17359623
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

By Joey Linn