Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant defended Los Angeles Lakers guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the most criticized players in the entire NBA. This criticism has only increased over the last year, with his play in Los Angeles being subpar. While Westbrook has not played to the level he or the Lakers hoped for, much of the criticism he receives is unwarranted.

This unwarranted criticism was on full display during a recent pre-season game, when videos went viral of Westbrook standing away from his teammates while they were huddled up both pre-game and during the game. The reason for that has since been provided, as both Westbrook and his teammates confirmed that he was talking to the coaching staff.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant recently defended his former teammate, saying the criticism has gone beyond basketball:

Durant and Westbrook have a complicated history together. Of course teammates on Oklahoma City, the two seemed to have a strenuous relationship after Durant left for Golden State. Their on-court battles no longer contain this level of hostility, as time seems to have healed some the hard feelings that existed following Durant's exit.

Watching his former teammate be criticized the way he has been, Durant came to his defense, saying NBA dialogue has reached a toxic level. While most players can accept on-court criticism, anything that extends beyond that is extensive, and Durant feels that has happened with Westbrook.

