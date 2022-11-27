Ben Simmons Reveals He's in Best Condition Since Return

Slowly but surely, Ben Simmons is finally starting to return to form. He's actually looking to score again, not fouling out early anymore, and becoming more of himself. Ben Revealed that he even pushed past his minute's restriction in a game against the Toronto Raptors.

"So far, this is the best I've felt in terms of just moving," Simmons said. "It's a back-to-back too. I think my minutes were supposed to be lower, but I was trying to push myself and I wanted to be out there to help the team win."

The Brooklyn Nets have gone 3-2 in their last five games, and much of that success is due to Ben Simmons. In the last five games, Ben Simmons averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He's doing this all while shooting 83.7% from the field, averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals a game.

Simmons has had two 20-point games in these last five games, and it's truly looking like he's turning a corner for the Brooklyn Nets. The team really needs a versatile defender like Ben Simmons and it seems like he's going to finally give them that answer.

An aggressive Ben Simmons can only mean good things for the Brooklyn Nets. This team was picked to be a championship contender and Simmons will be an x-factor in realizing that goal.

Related Articles

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters