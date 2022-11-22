Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will face off on Tuesday night, and all of the attention will be on Ben Simmons. Making his return to Philadelphia to play in front of his former home crowd for the first time since being traded, Simmons knows what to expect. The former 76er knows the boos are coming, which is why he doesn't believe the absence of Joel Embiid will remove too much excitement.

When asked if his return to Philly is anticlimactic due to the absence of Joel Embiid and James Harden, Simmons joked and said, "The fans will make up for it, I think. I'm looking forward to it, it's gonna be fun."

It was a hilarious reaction from Simmons, who has kept it lighthearted each time he's been asked about this game. While he knows what is coming, he has continued to express his love for the city of Philadelphia, and what it meant to him early in his career.

Simmons said he had a lot of great moments in Philly, and has positive memories from his time with the 76ers. While it ended poorly, Simmons has continued to show love to the city. It will be a unique return, especially with the 76ers being down so many players, but Simmons is focused on helping the Nets win a basketball game.

