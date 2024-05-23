Brooklyn Nets Could Trade With OKC Thunder To Start Rebuild
The Brooklyn Nets might be best suited to launch a full rebuild. It will be tricky, though, as they don't control their future draft assets. They've got to try and deal strategically to bring in an accumulation of young prospects and future draft picks.
Why does a full rebuild make the most sense for the Nets? They're going to have to invest one way or another. Either they sell and get compensation for their win-now talent or re-sign Nic Claxton long-term and go "all in," though they're lacking a true superstar talent.
So, the Nets have to look for a perfect trade partner, and Mikal Bridges is Brooklyn's most valuable trade asset. They could have traded him for a player like Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, though they missed their opportunity.
If Brooklyn is going to land a star talent and draft picks, they'll be moving on from Bridges. The Oklahoma City Thunder could be perfect trade partners, too.
The Thunder is in a unique spot, facing flexibility with both cap space and draft capital. They also got their first taste of the playoffs and know what adjustments to make. Bridges could seemingly be a great fit in Oklahoma City, providing solid defense, versatility and enough shot making to fit right in.
The Nets trading Bridges could net them a few things. First things first, they could get draft capital, which is essential when navigating a full rebuild. They could also get a young potential star in Ousmane Dieng or Cason Wallace. One of those two young players could blossom into an incredible player with an increased role and more touches early in their career.
No matter what they're looking for, the Thunder has it. The Nets should call Sam Presti and see what deals could be on the table as they are looking for a reset.
