Should Brooklyn Nets Trade With Golden State Warriors To Begin Youth Movement?
The Brooklyn Nets are in a very, very unique spot. They've got a win-now roster, full of talents ready to compete at the highest level. They're missing one important key to a contending team, though, and that's a superstar and bonafide leader.
This leaves the Nets as key sellers in the trade market. They've got players that are desirable on the trade market -- those who can perfectly complement a superstar to play winning basketball. With this, the Nets can deal with contenders, searching for young, high-upside talents and draft assets, something the team lacks.
Having Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson is appealing for teams looking for key additions this offseason to build towards having a contending roster. In this case, though, Nets free agent center Nic Claxton would walk in free agency free of charge.
One team worth dealing with for the Nets could be the Golden State Warriors. They're in a weird spot themselves. They tried to juggle a "dual timeline," maintaining young talent while building a contending roster with veterans at the same time.
The Warriors capped off one final championship in 2022 to end their dynasty, which began in 2015. It feels like their time has run out, though they've still got Stephen Curry. It's unfair to the NBA great to not try and compete for more titles. The Nets -- as mentioned -- have some talents that could compliment the Warriors and Curry very, very well.
The Warriors also happen to have draft capital to trade and a young, high-potential player in Jonathan Kuminga. This would give the young forward an opportunity to blossom, while a player like Bridges would add a big impact to the Warriors' rotation. The Nets could also help get Aaron Wiggins off the Warriors' books,
Bridges and another Nets players are going to be desired in the trade market, and the Warriors could be suitors for multiple players as they look to clean their books and add win-now pieces to capitalize on Curry's presence.
READ MORE: Should the Brooklyn Nets Engage in Trade Talks with the New York Knicks?
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.