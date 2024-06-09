Evaluating Brooklyn Nets Star Mikal Bridges’ Trade Value
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges has seen a slew of mock trades and evaluations over the past few months, with his name being in trade rumors for what seems like forever.
The Nets have an important decision to make if the right deal comes up for the former Villanova Wildcat. Brooklyn is reportedly not 'interested' in trading star forward Mikal Bridges for the Houston Rockets' No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, via Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, however, if the price is there, the rebuild could really kick into gear for the organization.
Bleacher Report's mock trade involving Bridges to be moved to the New York Knicks has him moving across the bridge for Deuce McBride, Mitchell Robinson, four first-round picks and two second-round picks.
It's safe to say that that package is is bit heinous for one player. In that same article, a mock was proposed between the Nets and the Indiana Pacers. The package for Bridges would include T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker and two potential first-round picks. That trade seems a bit more realistic in terms of fairness for both sides.
The idea that Bridges is worth more than three firsts is completely unrealistic. Of course, should the Nets receive such a package, it would be idiotic to refuse, but it just doesn't seem likely. If Bridges is to be moved, his impact would surely be significant, but it would as a secondary or tertiary scoring option, meaning his impressive averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists would likely decrease.
With that being, the 27-year-old can be an X factor on a contender, playing a crucial role in being a two-way star. Bridges is a former All-Defensive First Teamer and one of the best defenders in the NBA, while giving good production on the other side of the floor.
The important thing to note is that if teams believe he is the missing piece, they will overpay for his services. Certain teams have assets whose value would be great on another team, and it just doesn't fit their timeline.
With everything taken into account, Bridges is realistically worth two or three first-round picks, and/or a young player to develop for the future. His valuation is a bit high right now, but his impact cannot be denied.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.