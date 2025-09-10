Michael Porter Jr.'s Breakout Potential With Nets is Going Under the Radar
Less than five months ago, Michael Porter Jr. fought through a sprained left shoulder to score 21 points and grab eight rebounds in a Game 3 overtime win. The rest of the playoffs were not as impactful for the Nuggets' sharpshooter, and it felt like he was getting passed over in the game plan in favor of other options.
An amicable move for both sides seemed to be finding Porter Jr. a new home while getting value in return. Enter the Brooklyn Nets, looking to ship off Cameron Johnson amidst their rebuild. The trade for the Nets was mainly to get the first-round pick attached to Porter Jr., but he has a chance to prove he belongs on this young team.
In ESPN's recent newcomer rankings, Porter Jr. did not make the 14-man list. However, the former Net, Johnson, found himself in the top 3.
Considering the broader context of the list, it's understandable that Porter Jr. isn't at the top, especially with stars like Kevin Durant and Desmond Bane changing teams this offseason. But, towards the end of the list, it's easy to make the case for why he should receive more credit.
Holding down the 11-14 spots, in order, are Ty Jerome, Bradley Beal, Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe. This specific ranking values impact on winning above all else. Porter Jr. scored 18.2 points per game last season on 13.6 shot attempts per game. There is no reason he shouldn't push 20 shot attempts per game this season and put up eye-popping counting stats.
Why he has Breakout Potential
This will be Porter Jr.'s first time away from key playmakers, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. It may not be such a bad thing for the sake of his growth. With more chances to create his own shots, he will have the opportunity to demonstrate whether he can become a leading scorer on a competitive team.
Porter Jr. managed 7.0 rebounds per game over the past two seasons despite playing alongside Jokic and Aaron Gordon. Now he projects to play a more comfortable position as the power forward for the Nets and has the potential to be a double-double machine.
The rookies Brooklyn brought in are great playmakers. It may take some time to get their legs underneath them, but they will likely look to Porter Jr. often as a bailout option. His impressive combination of size and shooting ability could lead to significant opportunities, potentially transforming his career.