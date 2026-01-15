Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Berlin Game
The NBA heads to Berlin, Germany on Thursday afternoon, as the Orlando Magic are the home team against the Memphis Grizzlies.
This is the first of two international games between these teams, as they’ll play in London on Sunday with Memphis set as the home team.
It’s been a tough first half of the season for Memphis, which is five games under .500 and exploring potential trades for star guard Ja Morant ahead of the trade deadline. The Grizzlies are set as underdogs in this game, even though the Magic are down Jalen Suggs in this game.
Orlando has fallen short of preseason expectations so far, but it has dealt with a lot of injuries to start this season with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Suggs all missing time. However, Wagner is expected to play in his first game since Dec. 7 in this matchup.
Memphis has really struggled against teams over .500 this season, going 3-19 straight up, so should bettors fade the Grizzlies overseas?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-105)
- Magic -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +180
- Magic: -218
Total
- 229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Grizzlies vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Uber Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Grizzlies record: 17-22
- Magic record: 22-18
Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
Grizzlies vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 15.5 Points (-122)
Even though he’s missed more than a month, I think Wagner is worth a look at this discounted prop number on Wednesday.
This game is a homecoming for the Magic star, and he should still play around 20-25 minutes even if he’s on a restriction against Memphis. A potential All-Star, Wagner is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.
He’s been efficient enough to bet on him to clear this number even with a few less touches on Thursday.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Orlando to cover:
The Magic are favored in Germany – the home country of Franz and Moe Wagner – on Thursday afternoon, and I’m buying them against a banged-up Memphis team.
The Grizzlies are down Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. in this matchup, and they’ve struggled against over .500 teams all season long.
Memphis is just 3-19 straight up against over .500 teams, and it’s an NBA-worst 8-16 against the spread as an underdog. I can’t get behind this Memphis team as a small underdog, especially since it has a negative net rating over its last 10 games.
Pick: Magic -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
