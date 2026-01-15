Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Berlin Game

The NBA heads to Berlin, Germany on Thursday afternoon, as the Orlando Magic are the home team against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This is the first of two international games between these teams, as they’ll play in London on Sunday with Memphis set as the home team.

It’s been a tough first half of the season for Memphis, which is five games under .500 and exploring potential trades for star guard Ja Morant ahead of the trade deadline. The Grizzlies are set as underdogs in this game, even though the Magic are down Jalen Suggs in this game.

Orlando has fallen short of preseason expectations so far, but it has dealt with a lot of injuries to start this season with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Suggs all missing time. However, Wagner is expected to play in his first game since Dec. 7 in this matchup.

Memphis has really struggled against teams over .500 this season, going 3-19 straight up, so should bettors fade the Grizzlies overseas?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday’s matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Grizzlies +4.5 (-105)

Magic -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +180

Magic: -218

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Grizzlies vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Uber Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Grizzlies record: 17-22

Magic record: 22-18

Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Brandon Clarke – out

Ja Morant – out

Zach Edey – out

Ty Jerome – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Jalen Suggs – out

Grizzlies vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner OVER 15.5 Points (-122)

Even though he’s missed more than a month, I think Wagner is worth a look at this discounted prop number on Wednesday.

This game is a homecoming for the Magic star, and he should still play around 20-25 minutes even if he’s on a restriction against Memphis. A potential All-Star, Wagner is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

He’s been efficient enough to bet on him to clear this number even with a few less touches on Thursday.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Orlando to cover:

The Magic are favored in Germany – the home country of Franz and Moe Wagner – on Thursday afternoon, and I’m buying them against a banged-up Memphis team.

The Grizzlies are down Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. in this matchup, and they’ve struggled against over .500 teams all season long.

Memphis is just 3-19 straight up against over .500 teams, and it’s an NBA-worst 8-16 against the spread as an underdog. I can’t get behind this Memphis team as a small underdog, especially since it has a negative net rating over its last 10 games.

Pick: Magic -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

