What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season.

The Nets are coming off a heartbreaking 104-103 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, though the team has a ton of positive momentum heading into this matchup.

The Clippers fell to the New York Knicks 123-111 on Wednesday, but they're 7-2 in their last nine games.

The Nets will likely be with Michael Porter Jr., who was listed as probable heading into this matchup due to right knee soreness.

Porter carried a heavy load in the Nets' latest game, scoring enough points to help Brooklyn stay within striking distance against a tough Magic defense.

Egor Demin got hot late in his last game, but I expect him to look to set the tone early and get some shots up early in the game to prevent the Nets from having to climb out of a big hole early on.

The Nets have a good problem on their hands at the center position, though I'd expect head coach Jordi Fernandez to reinsert Nic Claxton back into the starting lineup after keeping Day'Ron Sharpe in there the last game.

The Clippers could be without Kawhi Leonard, who is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Leonard has been hot, averaging 33.9 points on 49.8% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in his last nine games.

The Klaw is a threat at all three levels, so the Nets will have to get creative on how to slow him down. Perhaps they play drop coverage to prevent him from getting to the rim with a head full of steam and apply fullcourt pressure to keep the ball out of his hands.

This will be another homecoming for James Harden, who was once expected to help the Nets win a championship alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Harden still puts a ton of pressure on defenses when he drives to the rim, but he can also put opposing defenders into a loop when he goes to the stepback jumper from 3-point range.

The Beard should also be expected to orchestrate the Clippers' offense and help set his teammates up for clean looks.

If Porter can overcome Leonard's suffocating defense, assuming both play, and Claxton can hold it down as Brooklyn's Swiss Army Knife, the Nets could escape this one with a victory.