Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Report
What once appeared to be a squad inching toward full strength quickly became one full of absences. The Brooklyn Nets will again be forced to do more with less in tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, who are the healthiest they've been in weeks.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Nic Claxton (back)
QUESTIONABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle)
Suns Injuries:
OUT: Collin Gillespie (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Bradley Beal (calf)
PROBABLE: Kevin Durant (calf)
The good news for the Nets: Cam Johnson's ankle sprain from Monday's win over the Golden State Warriors is set to play.
The bad news for the Nets: they lose Cam Thomas in the process. Brooklyn's leading scorer is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
Now Clowney remains out as well in a massive blow to the Nets' depth.
Phoenix's only missing piece comes by way of Collin Gillespie as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant both made their returns in last night's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
It's a worst-case scenario for the Nets, who look to make it three straight wins and an undefeated road trip against a Suns team on the brink of full strength.
With so many standout players slated to miss tonight's matchup, Brooklyn will once again be forced to lean on the "next man up" mentality that generated the previously mentioned win over Golden State.
The Nets take on Phoenix at 9 p.m. EST.
