Nets’ Cam Thomas to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Strain
After suffering a hamstring strain, Nets up-and-comer Cam Thomas is set to miss three to four weeks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
It’s unfortunate timing for Thomas, who’s found his groove as one of the best scorers in the NBA so far this season. Across 17 games, Thomas ranks No. 14 in the entire NBA with 24.7 points per game on 46% shooting overall. He’s connected on 39% of his high volume 3-point attempts, adding 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the process.
Suffice it to say, Thomas has been a huge part to the Nets’ overachievement so far this season. At just 23-years-old, he remains one of the team's best pieces. Drafted No. 17 in the 2021 NBA Draft, he undoubtedly holds value for the both the Brooklyn organization and those league-wide.
Now, the injury bug seems to have bitten Brooklyn, as fellow youngster Noah Clowney is also set to miss a few weeks due to a left ankle sprain.
Despite this, the Nets have battled to an 8-10 record, good for No. 8 in the Eastern Conference. First-year head coach Jordi Fernandez has made the most of his roster, and players like Thomas, Cam Johnson and more have been feisty on a nightly basis.
The Nets will face the Suns at 8 p.m. CT tonight in Phoenix. You can view today’s full injury report here.
