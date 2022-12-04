Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Injury Report Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets have been playing good basketball, they've won four straight games and finally have a winning record again. Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics will test Brooklyn to see if they're playing great basketball.

Brooklyn will be missing quite a few players in the matchup against their playoff rival Boston. David Duke Jr is out on a G League two-way, Ben Simmons is out with a left upper lateral calf strain, Edmond Summer is out with a right glute contusion, Yuta Watanabe is out with a right hamstring strain, and Alondes Williams is out on a G League two-way.

The Boston Celtics don't seem to be too banged up, with no key rotation players being ruled immediately out. Danilo Gallinari remains out with a torn ACL, JD Davison is out on a G League two-way, Mfiondu Kabengele is out on a G League two-way, and Marcus Smart is questionable with a left hip contusion.

Brookyn's matchup against Boston is significant for a few reasons. One, the Celtics swept the Nets in the playoffs and Brooklyn has been waiting since last season to get some payback. Two, the Boston Celtics are the measuring stick in the NBA. No team in the NBA is playing better basketball than Boston and their record clearly shows it. Even if the Nets lose against the Celtics on Sunday, fans shouldn't be mad, because they've been playing good basketball regardless.

