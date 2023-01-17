Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets need a bounceback win.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost two games in a row for the first time since November 15. While the team isn't in desperate need of a win, they definitely don't want to lose three games in a row, especially to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nets will only be missing one rotation player, but unfortunately, it's their biggest gun in Kevin Durant (MCL sprain). The team will also be missing David Duke Jr (G League two-way), Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), and Dru Smith (G League two-way).

The San Antonio Spurs will also only be missing one key rotation player - Devin Vassell (left knee procedure). The team will also be missing a few G League players: Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, and Blake Wesley. Additionally, Doug McDermott will be questionable with upper back tightness.

San Antonio is on a five-game losing streak and definitely has no business beating the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Even if the Nets were missing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, they should be able to handle the San Antonio Spurs.

As long as the Brooklyn Nets don't view this game as a trap game, this is the perfect game to initiate a bounce-back win for the Nets. The team is currently 4.5 games behind the first seed, tied for the second seed, and .5 games away from the fifth seed; needless to say, it's an important game to win for Brooklyn.

