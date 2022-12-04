Skip to main content

Bruce Brown Says Nets Never Called Him for Return

The Brooklyn Nets did not make an effort to re-sign Bruce Brown
Versatile guard Bruce Brown has been a great addition to the Denver Nuggets, just as he was for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times during last year's opening round series vs. the Boston Celtics when Brown was Brooklyn's best and most consistent player. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving struggling, Brown stepped up on several occasions, even playing out of position for a flawed Nets team.

Entering free agency last summer, Brown was expected to draw league-wide interest, as his skillset could help many teams across the NBA. Fans in Brooklyn were hopeful they could re-sign the versatile guard, but according to Brown, the Nets never even made an effort.

In a recent interview with Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Brown revealed the Nets never called him to make an offer in free agency. This left the door open for the Denver Nuggets to get involved, and the Western Conference contender ultimately signed him.

Brown has been a great addition for a Nuggets team that expects to contend in the West. Led by MVP Nikola Jokic, Denver has surrounded their best player with some nice pieces, and should be a tough out for anybody. Brown is a big reason why they have started the season well, and projects to help them even more come playoff time.

While there could have been interest in a reunion with the Nets, Brooklyn did not prioritize Brown, and he wound up in Denver.

