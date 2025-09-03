Could the Brooklyn Nets Have an NBA All-Star this Season?
Since the notorious superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving left town, the Brooklyn Nets have been starving for a dynamic player to help steer the franchise back in the right direction.
According to a post from NBA Retweet, the Brooklyn Nets are the only team in the NBA without a former All-Star on their roster.
While they may not have a star on their roster yet, the organization is likely hoping that at least one of their NBA-record five first-round picks will blossom into an NBA All-Star at some point.
In the meantime, the Nets will need some of their more experienced players to step up and carry the load while their younger players acclimate to the NBA. Nets on SI evaluates two players on the roster who could potentially earn their first All-Star nod this season.
Michael Porter Jr.
As he enters the season with the opportunity to take over as Brooklyn's top offensive weapon after previously serving a supporting role, Porter Jr. will finally get the chance to showcase the same talent that once made him the No. 2 recruit in the country coming out of high school.
Last season, Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points (the second-best average of his career), seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while playing a career-high 33.7 minutes. His shooting percentages (50.4% from the field, 39.5% from three) suggest that stepping into a larger offensive role could translate into an even higher scoring output. There is still no indication that Cam Thomas will be returning, so Porter Jr. will be able to put up shots at a rate he has never been able to.
Porter Jr. may not be the future Hall of Famer that some of Brooklyn's most recent stars were, but an increased workload could push him into the league’s upper echelon of scorers.
Nic Claxton
Unlike Porter Jr., Claxton's most significant contributions at the NBA level so far have come on the defensive end. Back in 2023, Claxton ranked second in the league in blocks per game (2.5) and finished among the top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
However, Claxton also led the league in field-goal percentage that season (70.5%) while averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. With the Nets’ offense being incredibly limited right now, he could take on a bigger role by expanding his game offensively.
Already one of the league's premier defensive players, a scoring boost could be enough to earn Claxton his first trip to the NBA All-Star Game.