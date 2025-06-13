Could Brooklyn Nets Make a Deal with Pacers Big Man This Summer?
Although the Indiana Pacers are in the middle of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it does not leave them out of potential trade rumors for the NBA offseason this summer.
With the Brooklyn Nets prepared to shop around in free agency with the No. 1 cap space in the league, there is a chance they make a splash with a huge signing this offseason, and that signing could come via Pacers center Myles Turner.
Turner will be heading into unrestricted free agency this summer after finishing his two-year, $40 million contract, and while there is interest in the Pacers bringing Turner back to their team next season, there is. Also, a chance a team like the Brooklyn Nets could entice the former first-rounder with a lucrative long-term deal.
Already reported by NBA's Senior Insider Shams Charania, there will be multiple teams interested in the Pacers' sharpshooting big man. With the Brooklyn Nets set for a competitive rebuild, a player of Myles Turner's caliber would be a perfect replacement at center if Brooklyn is to part ways with Nic Claxton this summer.
The Pacers could make a competitive offer this offseason to try and lock down Myles Turner as their franchise center, but if the Nets make an offer the Pacers cannot match long-term, it could potentially take the Pacers away from other future re-signings.
Turner is in the height of his prime at age 29, as this season the 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 15.6 points and a solid 39.6% behind the three-point line. He's been a big part of the Pacers' run this season, which has allowed his value to increase heading into free agency.
The Nets are prepared to draft a guard in this upcoming NBA Draft to pair alongside their perennial rising star Cam Thomas, and if Brooklyn is serious about a competitive rebuild, they could potentially use some of their cap space on a legit scoring big man like Myles Turner this summer.