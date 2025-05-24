Brooklyn Nets Need to Keep Former First-Round Pick Off Trade Table
This past season for the Brooklyn Nets was not one the fans or front office will like to relive as they gear up for the 2025-26 season.
Yet one silver lining for the Nets gloomy season was 4th year guard Cam Thomas, who once again seen his game take another step forward before unfortunately being shut down in early-March with a left hamstring strain.
This wasn't his first hamstring injury of the season as Thomas also missed time in November of 2024-25 season with the same type of injury. While he is currently a restricted free agent, it is important that the Brooklyn Nets find a way to keep this dynamic scorer and even build the team around him.
Injuries aside from last season, Thomas managed to put together six games with at least 30 points, which wound up being the team high at the end of the campaign. Plus, in his 25 appearances (23 starts) for the Nets, Thomas managed to average 24 points, which at the time was also team-leading/
His name has not been featured heavily in the plethora of trade proposals featuring the Brooklyn Nets, but if the Nets front office knows what is good for them, they will make sure to lock down Cam Thomas for the future of their franchise.
The Nets will have plenty of players that are disposable to their team, but Cam Thomas should not be a player on that list. Once he is back to 100% to start next season, Thomas has a chance to impact Brooklyn in a positive way.