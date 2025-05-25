Can the Nets Turn Cap Space Into a Contender?
As we gear up for the 2025-26 season, one of the biggest topics in basketball media has been the cap space in Brooklyn and just what the Nets should do with it.
Some NBA Analysts feel the opportunity for an NBA Superstar to wind up in Brooklyn again is on the horizon, and whether it is through free agency or trade will remain to be seen.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Brooklyn Nets will have about $55 million in cap space, putting them at No. 1 in the league, also making them a wildcard during this year's NBA draft.
Outside of two large contracts belonging to Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, the Nets' payroll does not have anything stopping it from trying to nab a premier player in the league.
There have already been several proposals that include the Brooklyn Nets in their scenarios with some NBA Analysts believing the Nets have a chance at landing two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on Brooklyn's cap space saying, "There's only one team that has a lot of cap space and they may want to do a slower rebuild and aren't looking to spend it all now." Which could be the case for Brooklyn as there is no clear cut direction for this rebuild, but it also could just be a smoke screen for the Nets who could be ready to splurge on players.
As far as their young core goes, it would be a shocker if Cam Thomas departs from Brooklyn because not to many players there have really earned an extension the way Thomas has. He is a current restricted free-agent and there's several NBA teams could certainly use a youthful scoring threat on their team.
Assuming Brooklyn matches whatever Thomas is offer, that would be their third hit to the books with still money to spare hypothetically speaking. This could open the doors for a big trade come NBA draft time, or it could also entice a savvy veteran to play in Brooklyn to help mentor their young core.