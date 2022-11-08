Skip to main content
Date For Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is set to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is set to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. Silver had previously announced that he would meet face to face with Irving to discuss the events of the past week. The controversy surrounding Irving sharing a film that many have deemed antisemitic has resulted in a suspension that could become indefinite.

Irving's suspension is currently a minimum of five games, but the organization revealed that in order to be reinstated, he must apologize and condemn the movie, make a $500K donation to anti-hate causes, complete sensitivity training, meet with ADL and Jewish leaders, and meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of his actions.

This is an extensive list, and it's largely why some are pessimistic that Irving may ever rejoin the team. He has publicly apologized on Instagram, but there are no reports that indicate he has completed any of the other tasks he's been given.

It is unclear what exactly Irving and Silver will discuss, and if it will have an impact on his potential return, but that meeting is indeed scheduled for Tuesday morning. The commissioner previously announced his desire to meet with Irving, and will now be sitting down with the Nets point guard to discuss all that has gone on over the last week.

It has been a very distracting week for the Nets, who hope to recenter their focus on basketball soon.







