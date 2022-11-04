Skip to main content
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets are not in a good spot right now. Currently dealing with another controversy from Kyrie Irving, a head coaching change, and a losing team, the Nets seem to be on the brink of some major changes. Added into this mix of chaos recently, was a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Nets star Kevin Durant is currently frustrated with Ben Simmons.

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Woj said.

It has of course been well documented that Durant was seeking a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, and with this reporting from Woj, it does not feel impossible that he could revisit that request at some point soon. With Kyrie Irving perhaps having played his last game with the Nets, and Simmons showing no signs of an impactful player, Durant would almost certainly prefer to be elsewhere.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While that is of course speculative, it also doesn't seem unrealistic. If the Nets were winning games amidst this chaos, perhaps things would look differently, but Ben Simmons has so far been a big reason why they have been poor on the court. According to Woj, Durant is frustrated with that development.

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19337321
News

Nets Reveal Steps for Kyrie Irving to Return to Team

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19338019_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Talks Nets Handling of Kyrie Irving Controversy: 'All Unnecessary'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18119064_168390270_lowres
News

Breaking: Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Tweeting About Antisemitic Film

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18131976_168390270_lowres
News

Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19310582
News

Kyrie Irving Suspended: 'Unfit to be Associated With Brooklyn Nets'

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18223479
News

Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18149266
News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy

By Joey Linn
USATSI_13987093
News

Kyrie Irving Takes 'Responsibility' but Doesn't Apologize

By Chris Milholen