Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are not in a good spot right now. Currently dealing with another controversy from Kyrie Irving, a head coaching change, and a losing team, the Nets seem to be on the brink of some major changes. Added into this mix of chaos recently, was a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Nets star Kevin Durant is currently frustrated with Ben Simmons.

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Woj said.

It has of course been well documented that Durant was seeking a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, and with this reporting from Woj, it does not feel impossible that he could revisit that request at some point soon. With Kyrie Irving perhaps having played his last game with the Nets, and Simmons showing no signs of an impactful player, Durant would almost certainly prefer to be elsewhere.

While that is of course speculative, it also doesn't seem unrealistic. If the Nets were winning games amidst this chaos, perhaps things would look differently, but Ben Simmons has so far been a big reason why they have been poor on the court. According to Woj, Durant is frustrated with that development.

