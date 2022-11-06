With uncertainty surrounding the future of the Brooklyn Nets, teams are reportedly prepared to re-engage in Kevin Durant trade discussions. On a recent episode of The Lowe Post, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the entire NBA is ready to re-engage with the Nets on a Durant deal, as Brooklyn may be nearing an inevitable reset.

Between the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, and the uncertainty surrounding Brooklyn's head coaching search, the Nets may look very different soon. Some feel as if Irving may have played his last game with the Nets, as the team has given him an extensive list of requirements he must meet before rejoining the team.

If Irving never rejoins the Nets, it feels logical to assume the team may entertain pressing the reset button, and granting Durant his trade request from over the summer. While this is speculative, Lowe's report indicates that teams around the league may be expecting this outcome.

If the Nets are prepared to start over, this could mean Ben Simmons may become available as well. While he is of course younger than both Durant and Irving, his injury history and current trajectory do not align with a rebuilding team, meaning he could also be on the move if Brooklyn blows it up.

While Durant has held things down for the Nets over the last week, even showing a level of emotion on the court that indicates he truly cares about this team, the rest of the league is reportedly preparing for him to become available once again.

Related Articles

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash