Fred VanVleet's Shocking Answer About Trading Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

Throughout the offseason, there were murmurs about Kevin Durant potentially joining the Toronto Raptors. As such, Serge Ibaka wanted to ask his former Raptors teammate Fred VanVleet about it during an episode of 'How Hungry Are You?'.

“I wouldn’t do it,” VanVleet said. “I told you, I’m a loyal guy; I’m not a trade guy.”

Ibaka pushed VanVleet even further, asking if his answer was just for the cameras.

"I mean listen, that's my teammate," VanVleet reiterated.

For as great as Scottie Barnes can potentially be, and he can be great, pretty much everyone would want to trade him for Kevin Durant. Having a Kevin Durant on your team can immediately turn you into a title contender, especially a team as deep and athletic as the Toronto Raptors.

It's hard to see where exactly the ceiling of Scottie Barnes truly is. He's currently in a sophomore slump, but it's clear that his potential is tremendous. Barnes can potentially be a 25/8/7 type of player, which are some of the most incredibly rare to come by - especially one that's an athletic wing player. Regardless, Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant.

The whole hypothetical scenario brings about one question. How good would the Toronto Raptors be if Kevin Durant was on their team? Would the team immediately become the top championship contender in the east over the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks?

