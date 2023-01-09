Injury Update: Kevin Durant to Get MRI on Knee

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant exited Sunday night's game vs. the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury. Durant suffered the injury after Jimmy Butler fell on his lower leg, and the Nets confirmed it was indeed a right knee injury for the superstar forward.

After the game, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked about the injury, and said, "Just right knee, he'll get evaluated tomorrow, and then I'll have more info from there." Vaughn added that Durant will likely receive an MRI on Monday that will provide additional information on the severity of his injury. Fans will have to wait for those results before knowing much more.

The Nets have been the hottest team in basketball, winning 18 off their last 20 games. They found a way to escape with a win against Miami after Durant went down, but certainly hope he is not forced to miss any time. His MRI results will help determine if that will be necessary.

The hope is that this is not a major injury for Durant, who has has been an MVP candidate so far this season, and has helped the Nets turn their season around after a very rocky start. One of the best players in basketball, the league is better when Kevin Durant is playing.

