Is Cam Thomas Untouchable for the Brooklyn Nets?
Despite a rough 2023-24 season for the Brooklyn Nets, they have found their future in Cam Thomas. Perhaps the one bright spot in their 32-50 season, Thomas broke out as a young star, averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 66 games. At 22 years old, we are witnessing a star in the making.
Thomas's minutes nearly doubled from 2023's 16.6 per game to 2024's 31.4. He took full advantage of the opportunity, especially on a Nets roster with few players that can score off of the dribble. Thomas averaged 3.2 isolation plays per game, the most of any Net. From those possessions, he gets 3.0 points per game on iso's.
Another thing to like about Thomas is his low turnover frequency. Thomas's turnover frequency percentage is 4.7% per game, the second-lowest with Brooklyn behind Lonnie Walker IV.
With all of these positives, how tradeable is Thomas? Is he untouchable, or do the Nets give him up for the right package?
The Nets have been rumored to be in the running for a big-time All-Star this summer, mostly via trade. Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are two of the most notable names that have been linked to Brooklyn, but other stars such as Dejounte Murray have been in rumors for months.
If Mikal Bridges isn't the most desired player for whoever the Nets would trade for, then it's Thomas. Who wouldn't want a 22-year-old, 20-point-per-game scorer? For Sean Marks and the rest of the front office, the decision would be to adhere to another team's demands.
Thomas is not completely untouchable, but he's damn close to it. The only reason he could be a turn-off for the Nets is because he has low assist numbers, and if you watch him play, passing isn't much of an option for him. In Jordi Fernandez's selfless, pace-and-space offense, that could be a problem.
If the Nets want to go after the big names, Thomas has to be included. Brooklyn's rival across the river took a chance on trading youth for an established player, and it worked out for some time. The Knicks took a risk in trading upcoming stars RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby. Anunoby was already established as one of the league's best defenders and a 16-18 point-per-game scorer. Because of this, New York went 26-6 with him and nearly reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
Depending on what direction the Nets take, Thomas could be on the market for the right price. He isn't untouchable, but his value should be considered to be quite high, given his potential and early rise as a scoring guard.
