Ja Morant Shares Support For Ben Simmons

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared support for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons
Since his fallout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons has received a lot of hate and criticism. His start with the Brooklyn Nets did not go well, but having played much better of late, Simmons is starting to show signs of the player he once was. The Nets need him to regain that form, because having traded James Harden for him, the team expects Simmons to be a third star next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets have dealt with a large amount of drama over the last several months, starting with Kevin Durant's trade request in the summer. Their drama even predates that, going back to Kyrie Irving's ineligibility last year, and then the Harden trade shortly after, but the Durant trade request was what really had people thinking this era of Brooklyn basketball was over.

Wanting to see what this team could be at full strength, the Nets refused to deal Durant, and gave their new trio a chance to play together. The poor play of Ben Simmons to start the year had many doubtful that he could ever regain form, but now playing good again, Simmons has some supporters ready to call out the doubters.

One of these supporters is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who sent out a Tweet mocking the haters who have now gone silent:

Also showing love to Klay Thompson in that Tweet, Morant made sure to remind people that Ben and Klay have been silencing the doubters over their last several games.

