Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status for Celtics vs Nets Revealed

Jaylen Brown is out.

It seems like the big matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics may be a little bit more even-sided.

It's been revealed that Jaylen Brown has now been downgraded to out with an adductor strain against the Brooklyn Nets.

Both teams will now be missing a big gun, as the Celtics will be missing Jaylen Brown and the Nets will be missing Kevin Durant. Boston is still missing quite a few more pieces in Danilo Gallinari and Al Horford though.

The last time the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics faced off was a great measuring stick for the Nets, where they realized they still weren't quite a great team yet. That game was on December 4, and since that moment, the Brooklyn Nets have improved to become a great team.

While it won't be a grand battle between two healthy teams to prove who is the best in the eastern conference, this is still a game of big proportions. The Celtics are only two games above the Nets for the first seed in the eastern conference and a win would put Brooklyn only one game away. Not only that, but it can finally give the Nets some of the mental edge needed to get over the hump that is the Boston Celtics.

It's going to be an epic battle between Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum for east coast supremacy.

