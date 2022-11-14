Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James Top-3 NBA Player Ever

While Kevin Durant and LeBron James have not faced each other since 2018, the two superstars have battled it out on the game's biggest stage. Facing off in the NBA Finals in both 2017 and 2018, Durant and James were arguably the two best players in the world at that time. Now in their older ages, Durant thinks it's cool that they're both still relevant.

When asked after Sunday's loss to the Lakers about not facing James since 2018, Durant said, "I wasn't thinking about it until ya'll started bringing it up. He's obviously a top-2 player, top-3 player to ever play the game, so it's always gonna be excitement whenever he steps on the floor. We've been around for so long, that people have seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage, that people look forward to it. So it's cool that we're still relevant at an old age."

Calling James one of the two or three best players to ever play, Durant had high praise for his long-time opponent. While they once again did not face each other in this game, as James was sidelined with a groin injury, Durant still had great things to say about LeBron on Sunday.

The Nets took a tough loss to a Lakers team that was missing LeBron James, but they were able to split their back-to-back in LA, defeating the Clippers on Saturday.

