Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Free Agency's Significance

If there's anyone who knows the significance of free agency, it's Kevin Durant. He's seen himself as the hot topic of free agency numerous times, whether it was on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, or Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Durant opened up about the significance of free agency and how the modern casual fan consumes its every move.

"The NBA has been around for so long, the regular season -- for real basketball fans, they enjoy the regular season for [what it is]," Durant said. "But our league is full of casual people who enjoy basketball, but it's not really -- they don't care for it as much, you know what I'm saying? They like to watch it as a hobby, but it's not -- there's some people who are real fans of the game, you know what I'm saying?"

Even though fans stress such a huge importance on free agency, Durant knows that it is what it is. Free agency is just another avenue for fans to digest the game of basketball, and another avenue to expand the game.

"When it comes to people and it comes to how they consume things -- everything looks like it's doing incredible right now," Durant said to Friedell. "So adding free agency, summer league, regular season, all that stuff, I think that's just another avenue for people to be engaged in the game. Free agency is a huge deal -- and they want to see where their favorite players are going, or their favorite teams are getting, because they see guys starting to move. So it's important, but the games are the only thing that really matters, to be honest."

There isn't a player in the modern NBA who has a more interesting point of view on free agency than Kevin Durant, especially after the entire trade request he just had with the Brooklyn Nets. While it's a bit ironic to hear him say the games are the only thing that really matters, it's good to see where his focus is - winning basketball games for the Brooklyn Nets.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back