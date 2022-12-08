Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reacts to Aaron Judge Re-Signing With Yankees

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant does not care that Aaron Judge is back with the New York Yankees
American League MVP and home run king Aaron Judge has decided to re-sign with the New York Yankees. There was a bidding war between New York, San Francisco, and San Diego, but Judge ultimately decided to remain with the Yankees.

Being another major sports star in New York, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was asked about Judge re-signing with the Yankees, and said he does not care much.

"I'm a Nationals fan, I don't really care about Aaron Judge," Durant said when asked about the AL MVP re-siging with the Yankees. A Washington sports fan through and through, Durant is loyal to his Nationals, despite the painful rebuild they have entered.

World Series champions just a few years ago, Washington has lost Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Juan Soto, and others in a short span of time. That said, they still have a loyal fan in Kevin Durant despite the New York Yankees being not far from where he plays.

The Yankees continue to have one of the largest payrolls in baseball, but it was clear this past October that they are still a tier below true contention. Being pushed to the brink of elimination by the Cleveland Guardians, the youngest team in baseball, New York was dominated in the ALCS by the eventual champion Houston Astros, raising questions about how far away they actually are from a World Series.

