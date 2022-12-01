Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reacts to Devin Booker's 51-Point Game vs. Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker exploded for 51 vs. the Bulls
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had a monster game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, exploding for 51-points in just three quarters of play. He did it on 20/25 from the field, which caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Booker has had a great season for the first-seed Phoenix Suns, and this was certainly his best game of the year. The Western Conference has been mediocre to start the season, leaving Phoenix with an opportunity to create some separation. In the absence of Chris Paul, the Suns have needed even more from Devin Booker, and he has been able to deliver.

The Suns are coming off of one of the worst Game 7 performances in NBA history last season, and are looking to prove that they are indeed contenders. Most of the NBA world expected a Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Western Conference Finals last season, but Phoenix lost big to Dallas in Game 7, and the matchup never came to be.

Having bounced back nicely from that collapse so far this season, Phoenix is looking to keep this momentum rolling. They have gotten some great performances from Booker to start the year, but this game against Chicago is certainly atop them all. With 51 points in just three quarters, Booker not only carried his team to a victory, but he caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as well.

