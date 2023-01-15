Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.

The throw down from Morant has already gone viral, with fans around the world reacting to what is a legitimate dunk of the year candidate. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is one of the latest to weigh in, as his reaction was summarized by four reaction pictures that he posted on Twitter:

Morant's dunk has quickly caught the attention of the NBA world, with Durant's reaction being one of the latest. Few players in NBA history have the athleticism that Morant has, and it's something he shows off on a nightly basis. Never afraid to challenge shot blockers, the Grizzlies star is must-see television every single night.

The Grizzlies have not only been exciting this year, but they have been good as well. Sitting near the top of the Western Conference, Memphis hopes to build on their success from last season, and advance beyond the second round of the playoffs. With a star like Morant, they feel pretty good about their chances.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back