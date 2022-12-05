Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Relationship With Jaylen Brown

While Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was one of his most outspoken supporters. Brown took exception to the way Irving's suspension was being handled, and spoke about the Players Association potentially getting involved.

In an interview with Boston Globe Sports, Brown said Irving is not antisemitic, stating, "He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction. Maybe we can move forward, but the terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn’t agree with the terms that was required for him to come back and we’re waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it."

After a loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Irving was asked about his relationship with Brown, and said, "He's a brother of mine. Grateful that we have built a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. In Boston, we got a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So, again, I'm just grateful that we've been able to build on top of the very foundation of aligning on us how we live our lives and how we treat people. So good brother."

No longer teammates, Irving and Brown are still close, and share a relationship off the court.

