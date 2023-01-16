Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Throws Major Shade at Former Nets Player

Kyrie Irving took a huge shot at a former Nets player.

The Brooklyn Nets have had no lack of drama during their tumultuous Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant tenure. After the Nets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Irving answered a question to the media that seemed to throw shade at his former teammate James Harden.

Irving was asked about how he can make sure the Nets don't drop 11 games in a row this season with Kevin Durant out like they did last season when Durant was out, and his answer was a bit shocking.

"Well, I'm consistently in the lineup, that helps," Irving said. "We also don't have halfway in or halfway in anybody in the locker room. There's just a primary focus on the big picture here."

Kyrie is being a bit vague with his answer here, but the only Nets player who was publicly "halfway in" last season was James Harden. It was very clear that he was checked out, and there were numerous reports stating so. If Irving is talking about Harden, then it's very fascinating to see that the disdain between them is still there.

Despite the loss against a lowly Thunder team, Irving is using this loss to help paint a bigger picture - the playoffs.

"These are warmup games for the big performance that comes in late April, so, just gotta enjoy them and smile sometimes at how you lose and just be able to pick yourself back up," Irving said. "I'm doing the best job I can, and wish I could make a few more shots within the minutes and be efficient, I know that'll come... Just need to be a better example for the guys in the locker room."

We've seen what the Brooklyn Nets are capable of this season when they're healthy, for now, they just have to survive without Kevin Durant.

