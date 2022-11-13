Skip to main content
LeBron James' Injury Status vs. Brooklyn Nets Revealed

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without LeBron James vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with a groin injury that is expected to sidelined him for Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The current status for James is doubtful, but the expectation is that he will not play.

The Nets have been playing much better basketball lately, coincidentally in the absence of Kyrie Irving, and will be a tough matchup for this Lakers group. Already 2-10 on the season, the Lakers are in trouble. With LeBron James banged up, things are not looking great for this group.

For Brooklyn, they are in a very odd spot themselves, but have found ways to win despite this. Having just fired Steve Nash, the Nets dealt with a lot of controversy during their head coaching search. Some of this was caused by their connection to Ime Udoka, and the rest was caused by Kyrie Irving. The team has since promoted Jacque Vaughn to be the full-time head coach, and things on the Irving front may be resolving as well.

While all of this has gone on, Kevin Durant has been playing at an elite level, helping the Nets get pull to one game under .500 on the season. Coming off a solid win vs. the LA Clippers, Brooklyn will look to make it a sweep in LA vs. the Lakers on Sunday.

