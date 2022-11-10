LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Should Not Be Suspended

While LeBron James shunned the hate speech contained in the movie that Kyrie Irving tweeted about, he does not believe Kyrie Irving should be suspended right now. James went on Twitter to announce that he believes Kyrie Irving should be playing basketball.

"I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information," James said in a tweet. "And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

It feels like it may be a common consensus among NBA players that Kyrie Irving is being asked to do too much in order to play a game again. Jaylen Brown previously spoke about it, and the NBPA also disagreed with the requirements of Kyrie Irving's return. The players know that Irving made a mistake, but none of them believe he's antisemitic. However, Irving's continual defiance towards disavowing antisemitism is what caused his punishment. He was given far too many chances and opportunities to just apologize and disavow racism, but he chose not to until after he was suspended. For now, the Nets still have Kyrie Irving suspended for a minimum of five games.

