Mock Trade: Nets Make a Deal with a Championship Team
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to be shopping star forward Mikal Bridges this summer. The former Phoenix Sun was shipped to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant trade a year and a half ago but has now built trade value to get a solid package for the future.
The Denver Nuggets recently suffered a tough second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and although they aren't in dire need of a roster shakeup, Bridges is an attractive piece for a team needing depth.
Michael Porter Jr., a prolific scorer and the third option for Denver, has been criticized for his inability to pass up shots for better looks. The 25-year-old averaged 16.7 points with solid efficiency in the regular, but in round two versus Minnesota, he averaged just 10.7 points, shooting 50% or better in just two of seven games.
With the NBA's offense only getting better, great defensive talents are increasing in value. On top of that, the Nuggets are in desperate need of depth. Losing Bruce Brown after their 2023 championship run was a huge blow to their bench, and the Nets have exactly what Denver needs. If the Nuggets want to get deeper and more defensive, it's worth taking a look at Brooklyn, who is looking to build for the future.
Nets receive: Michael Porter Jr., 2024 first-round pick (No. 28 overall)
Nuggets receive: Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith
It's a simple trade, and although a risk for an established Nuggets team, would generally be seen as a win-win scenario. Bridges is extremely valuable as the third option on a contender. In Phoenix, he finished as a runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-Defensive Team talent. Finney-Smith is another great piece to have for depth as a 3&D wing.
Porter Jr. being two years younger than Bridges is a huge difference-maker for the Nets. Joe Tsai recently talked about building a team that can stay competitive while also building for the future, and MPJ could thrive in that environment.
Porter Jr. can average 20-plus points when given the opportunity, and pairing him with Cam Thomas establishes two great individual scorers. On top of that, the 28th pick in this year's draft gives the Nets another young piece to add to the roster for development.
The cap impact for each team would be minimal, a $2.3 million difference in favor of the Nets. Contracts for all three players are not an issue, either. Porter Jr. and Bridges' contracts run through 2027, while Finney-Smith's deal has a player option for the 2025-26 season.
Again, it's generally a win-win scenario, but does Denver want to take that risk, trading a piece of their championship core?
