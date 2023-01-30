Nets vs. Lakers Full Injury Report Revealed

It was announced on Sunday evening that the Los Angeles Lakers would not have LeBron James or Anthony Davis for Monday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets. With the Lakers traveling to New York to face the Knicks on Tuesday, it seems as if the team is opting to rest their two stars vs. the Nets in order to have them available for national television in Madison Square Garden.

James and Davis will not be the only stars out in this game, as Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is still recovering from an MCL sprain that has him sidelined. As for others on the injury report, there are more notable listings on each side.

For the Lakers, James and Davis will be joined on the sidelines by Austin Reaves. A hamstring strain has kept Reaves out for several games now, and he will once again be inactive for this game vs. the Nets. The only other notable name on the injury report for the Lakers is Lonnie Walker, who is probable to play. The team's G-League assignment players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are both out.

As for Brooklyn, they have two notable listings on their injury report beyond just Durant's absence. After re-injuring his left knee, Ben Simmons is being listed as questionable with knee soreness. T.J. Warren, another frequent name on the injury report, is being listed as doubtful with a left shin contusion.

The Nets and Lakers will tip-off at 7:30 PM EST in a game that will be without some major star power.

