Nets vs. Pacers: How to Watch and Betting Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are resting all of their top talent in this game vs. the Indiana Pacers, making it as close to a forfeit as there is in the NBA. That said, there will still be NBA players on the floor for Brooklyn, and stranger things have happened in this league. Indiana has played solid basketball this season, and will have to maintain a high level of focus to avoid a letdown in this one.

On the second night of a back to back, the Nets revealed this injury report: Nic Claxton OUT (right hamstring tightness), Seth Curry OUT (left ankle - injury management), Kevin Durant OUT (right knee - injury management), Joe Harris OUT (left ankle - injury management), Kyrie Irving OUT (left adductor tightness), Royce O'Neale OUT (personal reasons), Ben Simmons OUT (left knee/calf - injury management), and T.J. Warren OUT (left foot - injury management).

While it could be easy for Indiana to overlook this game, they must make it a point of emphasis to lock in early, and not let Brooklyn believe they can win.

How to Watch

This game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports and YES Network, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Betting Odds

Spread: BKN +8, IND -8

Money: BKN +245, IND -300

Over/Under: 223.5

Odds curtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

