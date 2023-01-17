Rate the Trade: Ben Simmons for Kyle Kuzma and Kelly Oubre

It's no secret that the Brooklyn Nets are looking for front-court help. The team has been reportedly interested in players like John Collins and maybe putting Nicolas Claxton on the market to get him.

One thing that hasn't really been said is if the Nets are giving up on Ben Simmons and putting him on the trading block. A proposed trade from Jack Simone of Heavy has Simmons getting shipped out for some front-court help.

The trade goes as follows:

Nets receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Mason Plumlee, and Will Barton

Hornets receive: Ben Simmons, 2023 1st-Round Pick (from BKN via HOU or PHI), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (Top-55 Protected via WAS)

Wizards receive: Terry Rozier, Patty Mills

If the Brooklyn Nets are trying to win now, this should definitely be a trade that the team should consider - Kyle Kuzma and Mason Plumlee would be fantastic additions to the team. It's tough to say whether or not the Nets should give up on Ben Simmons just yet, but Kyle Kuza has been playing good enough basketball to make them reconsider.

It's tough to say whether the Hornets or Wizards would make this trade as well. In all honesty, the Nets don't even really need to make a huge blockbuster trade. The team more or less just needs something on the margin that could help improve their front-court. However, if something like this was on the table, they should definitely do it.

