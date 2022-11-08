Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis

The NBA season is only a few weeks old, but the trade rumors are already starting to heat up. With so much uncertainty surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, some around the league feel as if they me be nearing the reset button. Kyrie Irving's suspension has created a lot of uncertainty around the Nets, and if he were to never rejoin the team, it could provoke Brooklyn to revisit trade packages available for Kevin Durant.

It was well covered over the summer that Durant wanted out of Brooklyn. His trade request dominated the NBA news cycle, and while it was ultimately never granted, perhaps the NBA has not seen the end of the Kevin Durant trade saga.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, four potential trade destinations for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis were broken down, and one of them was the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.

"Davis, like nearly every NBA player, isn't the offensive force Durant is. But he could address Brooklyn's key weaknesses on the other end," Hughes wrote. "The Nets are 23rd in defensive efficiency and dead last in opponent offensive rebound rate. With Kyrie Irving's future as a Net far from certain, trading Durant could leave Brooklyn without a go-to option on offense."

What Hughes is suggesting, is that if the Nets were to deal Durant, a player like Davis would give them an immediate number one option that also helps them get younger at the same time. With his injury history, it is hard to imagine Davis fitting a rebuild timeline, but perhaps Brooklyn wouldn't be interested in bottoming out anyways if they were forced to move on from Durant.

Despite having LeBron James, the Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, which is why trade rumors are already heating up. While their issues are different, the same can be said for Brooklyn, despite the talent they also have. While this trade is highly unlikely, the availability of both Davis and Durant is something to follow as their respective teams continue on the wrong trajectory.

